Tennessee firefighters walk to raise awareness for mental health, honor fallen colleague with PTSD

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters battle fires and respond to crash scenes just about every day.

But one of their biggest fights is with mental health especially when it comes to post-traumatic stress syndrome. In honor of one of their own, departments across the state are trying to break the stigma. Firefighters across the state are taking steps to help change the perception of mental health for first responders.

The Franklin Fire Department is walking in memory of one of their own. The 303 Project is to honor Cleveland Tennessee Capitan Dustin Samples.

"This nonprofit brings awareness to some of the struggles first responders go through, and we're trying to break the stigma that it's OK," said Fire Chief Glenn Johnson.

In 2014, Samples was diagnosed with PTSD and started on a journey of healing and treatment. But in 2020, Dustin died by suicide.

"Suicide has become the number one killer of firefighters, and we're trying to change that statistic," Johnson said.

A 2022 study published in the International Journal of Integrated Care showed firefighters have nearly two times the number of completed suicides compared with the general population.

Another 2022 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health showed the prevalence of PTSD was even greater for firefighters than military personnel, with 57% of firefighters and 37% of military personnel experiencing PTSD.

"One of the things that we did was we thought we would walk in between each station, which is a little over 27 miles over the course of two days," said Johnson.

This 303 flag bearing the signatures of firefighters all over Tennessee will be carried from fire stations across the state to the Tennessee capitol.

There's a bill called the Dustin Samples Act making its rounds in the legislature. It would establish a grant program to help with the costs for employers to provide workers' compensation for firefighters diagnosed with PTSD by a mental health professional.

Even though Dustin is no longer here, this firefighter is still working to save lives.

"I look at it like a bucket. The bucket can only get so full and when the bucket can't retain anymore it spills over. And so what we're trying to do is bring awareness and have avenues for our personnel to empty that bucket before it gets full," said Johnson.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health there are resources available 24/7.

Call or text 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's 3-digit number, for mental health crisis help.