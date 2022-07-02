ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the build up to the big day.

On State Route 12, Leslie Rogers' fireworks tent promises the best bang for your buck.

"I like to talk about fireworks because I love fireworks," said Rogers. "I like to tell people what we have, what the fireworks do."

It's that passion and customer service he said sets his tent apart.

"We have to be up early; we have to work late. We have to be the last tent up — there's a few in the area," he said.

Just across the street, Christopher Avrit is also preparing for a boom in sales.

"I'd say in the mid-afternoon through probably about eight o'clock we'll be good and busy," he said.

It comes after what's been a slow start to the season.

"We've been at about 40% or less the last year," said Avrit. "I'm attributing that primarily to gas prices, and last year everybody just got their stimulus check in and they're like 'hey let's go have some fun.'"

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the price of fireworks is up about 35% nationwide because of inflation. But inflation isn't the only threat to business — the dry weather is too.

"It could definitely be affected by the burn bans, and we've got rain coming today and tomorrow," Rogers said. "We'll just have to see what happens."

Now, with the holiday weekend finally here, it's crunch time to make those last-minute sales.

"They are going to be the vast majority of our sales," said Avrit. "Last year we did half our sales in the last two days."

Despite these tough times, customers are still ready to celebrate.

"Prices are up everywhere, but again, people want to have fun," said Rogers. "Fireworks are a way to bring back a smile, you know?"