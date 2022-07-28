Watch Now
Tennessee first responders head to eastern Kentucky to assist with water rescue efforts

Marlene Abner Stokely/AP
This image provided by Marlene Abner Stokely shows flooding by the Buckhorn Log Cathedral, Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Buckhorn, Ky. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Marlene Abner Stokely via AP)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders from Tennessee are heading to Perry County, Kentucky on Thursday to assist with ongoing water rescue efforts.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after the eastern region of the state experienced severe flooding overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

"We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history," said Beshear. "What we are going to see coming out of this is massive property damage and we expect loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes. And this will be yet another event that will take not months, but years, for our families to rebuild and recover from."

At least three people have died. Gov. Beshear said in a news conference on Thursday morning that he expects the number of deaths to reach the double digits.

Three groups from the Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (TN-HART) will assist crews in Kentucky with ongoing flooding recovery. TN-HART teams consist of personnel from the Nashville Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Air National Guard.

