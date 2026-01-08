Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold first meetings of the new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is set to hold its first meeting of the new year to discuss several topics including fishing regulations, catch-and-release regulations, drone recovery and more.

There will be two meetings in Dyersburg at Lenox Event & Golf Co.

Thursday's meeting will take place at 1 p.m. and can be viewed here. Friday's meeting will take place at 9 a.m. and can be viewed here.

Agenda Highlights Include:

• Vote on proposed 2026–27 fishing regulations, including changes affecting the Piney River, Catoosa WMA, and Big Soddy Creek

• Recommended catch-and-release regulations for largemouth bass at Travis McNatt Lake and Woodhaven Lake due to renovations

• Final rule consideration for drone recovery of wounded deer, following legislative approval

• Naming proclamations for two public access areas in Maury and Giles counties

• Updates on WMA management.

• Election of Commission officers and selection of award committees

