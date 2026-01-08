Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold first meetings of the new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is set to hold its first meeting of the new year to discuss several topics including fishing regulations, catch-and-release regulations, drone recovery and more.
There will be two meetings in Dyersburg at Lenox Event & Golf Co.
Thursday's meeting will take place at 1 p.m. and can be viewed here. Friday's meeting will take place at 9 a.m. and can be viewed here.
Agenda Highlights Include:
• Vote on proposed 2026–27 fishing regulations, including changes affecting the Piney River, Catoosa WMA, and Big Soddy Creek
• Recommended catch-and-release regulations for largemouth bass at Travis McNatt Lake and Woodhaven Lake due to renovations
• Final rule consideration for drone recovery of wounded deer, following legislative approval
• Naming proclamations for two public access areas in Maury and Giles counties
• Updates on WMA management.
• Election of Commission officers and selection of award committees
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I always say storytelling is a team sport, and a key part of the NewsChannel 5 team is our photojournalists. They are nationally recognized for their talents, more importantly, they are also great people. Enjoy this peek behind the lens, get to know them, and see some of their most notable work of 2025!
- Carrie Sharp