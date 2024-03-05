Tennessee Flavors brings together chefs in support of Nashville State Community College Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an annual celebration of the best food in Nashville. I wanted to make sure to tell you about Tennessee Flavors.

It's one event in the community that so many of you care about, because of its positive impact on students working to get their education.

The tasting event brings together chefs from the top restaurants in support of the Nashville State Community College Foundation. The foundation provides support to students by getting them what they need to be successful.

This year, the event is being held at the Southeast campus in Antioch. Tickets are $100 and you can still snag them on TNFlavors.org.