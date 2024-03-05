Tennessee Flavors brings together chefs in support of Nashville State Community College Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an annual celebration of the best food in Nashville. I wanted to make sure to tell you about Tennessee Flavors.
It's one event in the community that so many of you care about, because of its positive impact on students working to get their education.
The tasting event brings together chefs from the top restaurants in support of the Nashville State Community College Foundation. The foundation provides support to students by getting them what they need to be successful.
This year, the event is being held at the Southeast campus in Antioch. Tickets are $100 and you can still snag them on TNFlavors.org.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp