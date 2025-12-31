Tennessee flu cases hit high levels ahead of New Year's celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is experiencing some of the highest flu rates in the country as residents prepare to celebrate New Year's Eve, prompting health experts to urge caution and preventive measures.

The holiday season has contributed to a significant spread of respiratory illnesses, particularly the flu. According to the CDC's influenza activity map, Tennessee is marked in red, indicating flu cases are at very high levels.

"So the Christmas season really seems to spread flu, and it did this year," said Dr. Marshall Hall at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Hall said his facility has seen a noticeable uptick in cases, though most people can safely recover at home using over-the-counter medications.

"Tylenol, ibuprofen can help blunt that response, that fever response, and it tends to make people feel more comfortable. It helps with the aches and pains," Hall said.

However, medical attention should be sought if symptoms escalate, including experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, or extreme weakness.

"Not because you don't feel well, but really because your energy is gone, you don't have the strength," Hall said.

Flu symptoms can include fever, body aches, cough, fatigue, and vomiting, which is more common in children.

To prevent illness, Metro Public Health Department Spokesperson Matt Peters emphasized basic hygiene practices.

"Washing your hands is probably the single best way to keep the spread or keep it from spreading," Peters said.

Health experts stress that the most effective protection remains the flu shot, even at this point in the season.

"What the flu shot is good for is reducing the severity of your flu if you do still contract that illness," Peters said. "Takes about two weeks for your flu shot to be fully active. So that will protect you during the later stages of flu season."

Doctors and health officials emphasize that getting vaccinated now is better than not at all, since flu season lasts through February. Free flu shots are available at the Metro Public Health Department by appointment or walk-in, especially recommended for high-risk groups such as older adults and children.

The flu surge extends beyond Tennessee's borders. Kentucky is also experiencing rising flu cases and reported its first pediatric flu death of the season on Tuesday. The Kentucky Department of Public Health said the Kenton County child did not receive a flu vaccine this year. The department also noted that emergency room visits and hospitalizations in young children are higher than last year.

