Tennessee gas price average dips below $4 per gallon across the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The average price of gas in the state of Tennessee has fallen below $4 per gallon for the first time in three weeks. It is now $3.97, which is 30 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.28 more than one year ago.

Only 25% of gas stations in the state have prices above the $4 line. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.73 for regular unleaded, with the highest 10% of pump prices coming in at $4.22 for regular unleaded.

The most expensive metro markets are Knoxvile ($4.05), Morristown ($4.02) and Nashville ($3.99). The least expensive metro markets are Kingsport ($3.89), Johnson City ($3.92) and Clarksville ($3.92).

Over the last week, Tennessee gas prices fell an average of five cents.

"The oil market is seeing stronger downward pressure from the planned release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in an effort to ease global supply concerns," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The SPR is a collection of underground salt caverns along the Gulf Coast where millions of gallons of crude oil are stored, said to be the largest supply of emergency crude oil in the world.

Anyone looking to save money on gasoline may want to try a few of the methods AAA recommends:

Combine errands to limit drive time.

Discover the best gas prices in your community — don't just pay at the first available pump.

Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra for credit card payments.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively — aggressive acceleration and speeding is less economical.