Tennessee gas prices continue to drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.89, continuing its downward trend and falling an average of eight cents this week. It is nearly 24 cents cheaper than one month ago and $1.21 more than one year ago.

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.59 for regular unleaded, and the highest 10% of pump prices are $4.19 for regular unleaded.

The average in all metro areas is below $4 per gallon. Only 14% of all Tennessee gas stations have prices over $4 per gallon.

The most expensive metro markets are Knoxville ($3.99), Morristown ($3.99) and Memphis ($3.93). The least expensive metro markets are Clarksville ($3.81), Kingsport ($3.82) and Chattanooga ($3.83).

Since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves, the global oil market has seen lower prices overall. The national average is $4.11.