Tennessee gas prices jump 18 cents

Tennessee's prices at the pump have significantly risen this week — now more than 50% of Tennessee gas stations have prices above $4.00. The current average is $4.08, which is 18 cents more expensive than one week ago.

"A tight global oil supply combined with expectations of high summer gasoline demand and rising crude oil prices are pushing prices at the pump more expensive this week," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. "Right now, the state gas price average is only four cents below the previous record set earlier this year in March. It's unclear if we will surpass that record this week, but if market conditions persist, it's likely we could set a new gas price record here in Tennessee."

In Tennessee, the lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.87 for regular unleaded, while the highest 10% of pump prices are $4.42 for regular unleaded.

Every metro area in Tennessee saw a double digit increase in its metro average over last week. The most expensive metro markets are Johnson City ($4.14), Morristown ($4.12) and Knoxville ($4.12). The least expensive metro markets are Chattanooga ($3.99), Clarksville ($4.02) and Cleveland ($4.03).

To save gasoline costs, try combining errands to limit driving time. While out and about, keep an eye open for the best gas prices and choose fill-up stops accordingly.

Removing excess weight can also increase fuel economy: every 100 pounds taken out of a vehicle improves its fuel economy by 1-2%.

Safe driving is more economical driving too, as aggressive acceleration and speeding uses more gas.