Tennessee gas prices rise from last week

Across the state of Tennessee, gas prices are rising again — up five cents over last week — to an average of $3.90 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is eight cents less expensive than one month ago and nearly $1.21 more than one year ago.

“Global supply concerns are keeping upward pressure on oil prices, and as a result, we're once again seeing increases in our pump prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “It's difficult to say how long this trend will continue, as the oil market remains extremely volatile. It is, however, very likely that pump prices will continue to fluctuate as we head into the summer driving season."

The most expensive metro markets are Memphis ($3.97), Morristown ($3.97) and Knoxville ($3.96). They're still under $4.00, as are 89% of all Tennessee gas stations. The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.20 for regular unleaded, however.

The least expensive metro markets are Cleveland ($3.82), Chattanooga ($3.82) and Clarksville ($3.83). The lowest 10% of all Tennessee gas prices are $3.71 for regular unleaded.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.19, which is down by a penny, but still higher than Tennessee's average prices.