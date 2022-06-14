Tennessee gas prices rise nearly 14 cents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's state average of $4.64 for regular unleaded gas has set a new record high price this weekend after increasing nearly 14 cents from last week.

The new state gas price average is 47 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.76 more than one year ago.

"Price fluctuation is likely again this week as the price of crude oil still remains high and increases in demand are expected," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "One bit of good news for Tennesseans, though, is that Tennessee moved up one spot this week to the 8th least expensive market in the nation."

The most expensive metro markets in Tennessee are Clarksville ($4.69), Jackson ($4.68) and Nashville ($4.68). The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.87 for regular unleaded.

The least expensive metro markets in Tennessee are Chattanooga ($4.58), Johnson City ($4.59) and Knoxville ($4.60). The lowest 10% of pump prices are $4.47 for regular unleaded.

The national average cost of gas is $5.01 — an all-time high never seen since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000.

However, through Labor Day, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is running a special on Wednesdays in which the cost of a dozen Original Glazed donuts will match the national average that AAA reports on Monday for the week. This means that a dozen Original Glazed donuts at Krispy Kreme will cost $5.01 this Wednesday.