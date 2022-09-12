Tennessee gas prices tumble down another 11 cents on average

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gas prices in Tennessee fell another 11 cents on average last week, according to officials with AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The average now is $3.26, which is down 27 cents from a month ago. However, it's 37 cents more than one year ago.

"Gas prices across the state are now on a two-week streak of declines and have reached seven-month lows," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The oil market finished flat last week, which should help to push pump prices lower this week."

This now makes Tennessee the sixth least expensive market in the country.