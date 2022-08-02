Tennessee gas prices under $4 per gallon, experts say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As gas prices fall nationally, Tennessee drivers saw another week of declining costs at the fuel pump, experts said.

AAA - The Auto Club tracked that prices fell 68 cents in July. The new average is $3.78, but it's 88 cents more than one year.

"After the state average fell below $4 per gallon last week, this week brings the good news that all major metro areas in the state now also have averages below $4 per gallon," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil and gasoline futures made notable gains last week, which could potentially cause falling gas prices to stall and level out, but it's too early to tell. For now, Tennesseans can breathe a sigh of relief as they head into the seventh straight week of falling gas prices."

Cooper said 90% of Tennessee gas stations are now selling fuel below $4 per gallon.

