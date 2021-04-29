Watch
Tennessee General Assembly passes 2021-2022 budget

Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:27:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee announced that the Tennessee General Assembly has passed the budget for 2021-2022. It takes effect on July 1.

The governor said the $42.6 billion budget includes “historic investments” in literacy, mental health, broadband and safety.

THE BUDGET INCLUDES:

  • $100M to "provide high speed broadband to every Tennessean"
  • $250 investment in Mental Health Trust Fund
  • $79 million to eliminate the 11,400 person TCAT waiting list
  • $145 million for air and rail transportation infrastructure

“I’m proud that this budget delivers on some of our top promises to Tennesseans and invests in external organizations meeting the needs of our local communities,” said Gov. Lee. “Thank you to the General Assembly for their steadfast commitment to our shared goals and establishing Tennessee as a fiscal leader across the nation.”

