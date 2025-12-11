Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tennessee gets approval to ban ‘junk food’ from SNAP purchases

Financial Wellness-SNAP Benefits
Allison Dinner/AP
Groceries are displayed on a counter in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Posted

The USDA has given Tennessee the go-ahead to ban SNAP recipients from using their benefits to buy certain “junk food.” The change will apply to highly processed foods and beverages, including soda, energy drinks, and candy.

Tennessee first requested the waiver in August. The ban will be in place for two years, beginning in July of next year.

