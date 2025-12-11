Tennessee gets approval to ban ‘junk food’ from SNAP purchases

The USDA has given Tennessee the go-ahead to ban SNAP recipients from using their benefits to buy certain “junk food.” The change will apply to highly processed foods and beverages, including soda, energy drinks, and candy.

Tennessee first requested the waiver in August. The ban will be in place for two years, beginning in July of next year.

