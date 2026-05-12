Tennessee golf legend Lou Graham, 1975 U.S. Open champion, dies at 88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee golf legend Lou Graham, the 1975 U.S. Open champion and longtime PGA TOUR player, died May 11 at the age of 88.

The Nashville native built a successful professional golf career across more than two decades, earning six PGA TOUR victories and becoming known for his precision off the tee and consistent iron play.

Graham’s biggest victory came at the 1975 U.S. Open at Medinah Country Club, where he defeated John Mahaffey in an 18-hole playoff to capture his only major championship. After struggling early in the tournament, Graham rallied from 11 shots back after two rounds — still the largest 36-hole comeback in U.S. Open history.

Born Jan. 7, 1938, Graham began playing golf as a child in Nashville. After competing at Memphis State, now the University of Memphis, he served in the U.S. Army, including with the regiment responsible for guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Graham joined the PGA TOUR full-time in 1965 and earned his first victory two years later at the Minnesota Golf Classic. His most successful stretch came in 1979, when he won three tournaments over a span of just 71 days.

He also represented the United States on three Ryder Cup-winning teams and teamed with Johnny Miller to win the 1975 World Cup.

Over his career, Graham made 623 PGA TOUR starts before later competing on the senior tour after turning 50.