Tennessee GOP House, Senate lawmakers host joint presser to unveil 'Immigration 2026'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee GOP House & Senate lawmakers hosted a joint presser on Thursday to announce a comprehensive legislative package focused on immigration laws across the state.

Speaker Cameron Sexton, Lt. Governor Randy McNally and Republican leadership from both chambers announced the package.

“We all support immigrants who have come here legally,” said Speaker Sexton. “However if you are in Tennessee illegally, then you will be asked to provide legal status or referred to ICE. Whether you are seeking public benefits, government jobs, CDL licenses or registering a vehicle. We are committed to protecting tax dollars, reducing fraud and ending sanctuary loopholes”

"Tennessee has long been a beacon for state-led immigration restriction. This session will continue that work,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “The federal government under President Trump has put a priority on sealing our borders and hastening the return of illegal immigrants to their native lands. We are doing all we can to assist in that effort. Taxpayers should never have to subsidize or compete with those here unlawfully. The scourge of illegal immigration will end in our nation and Tennessee will help lead the way."

Key reforms within the legislation include:



Verifying lawful status for public benefits

Mandatory e-verify for government jobs

Professional licensing safeguards

Driver’s license and CDL reforms

Real-time reporting and transparency

K-12 enrollment verification

Mandatory court and law enforcement cooperation

Illegal entry and re-entry as a state crime

Accountability with consequences

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.