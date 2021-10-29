Tennessee House passes bill to make pandemic response uniform across all counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — The Tennessee House has passed a bill that would make the pandemic response uniform across all counties.

The bill passed in the state house 67-23 on Friday on day three of the legislature's special session on COVID-19. The bill would give the Tennessee health commissioner the sole power over quarantine responses for both people and businesses.

They’re now debating making school board races partisan.



Several amendments from democrats have been shot down by the Republican majority.



An amendment to make the bill permissive for districts just passed. That means they can choose not to have partisan elections.

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee could be voting as soon as today on whether to ban most businesses from solely requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for their customers and workers.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly could also severely limit when companies and government entities — including schools — can require masks amid the pandemic. Lawmakers on Thursday quickly advanced the measure carrying the prohibitions, despite growing opposition from the business community.

The bill carries additional wide-ranging implications, including an assurance that those fired due to resisting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate can receive unemployment benefits.

Lawmakers filed a total of 84 bills for the third session of the year, but only a handful garnered a nod from Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. Here's what happened during the second day of meetings in both chambers.