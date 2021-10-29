Watch
Tennessee House passes bill to make pandemic response uniform across all counties

Mark Humphrey/AP
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, raises the gavel Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee's General Assembly is meeting for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 measures after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to do so. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 29, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — The Tennessee House has passed a bill that would make the pandemic response uniform across all counties.

The bill passed in the state house 67-23 on Friday on day three of the legislature's special session on COVID-19. The bill would give the Tennessee health commissioner the sole power over quarantine responses for both people and businesses.

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee could be voting as soon as today on whether to ban most businesses from solely requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for their customers and workers.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly could also severely limit when companies and government entities — including schools — can require masks amid the pandemic. Lawmakers on Thursday quickly advanced the measure carrying the prohibitions, despite growing opposition from the business community.

The bill carries additional wide-ranging implications, including an assurance that those fired due to resisting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate can receive unemployment benefits.

Lawmakers filed a total of 84 bills for the third session of the year, but only a handful garnered a nod from Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. Here's what happened during the second day of meetings in both chambers.

