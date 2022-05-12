Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee GOP leaders not planning to ban contraception

SCOTUS upholds law that allows employers to refuse birth control coverage on religious grounds
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
A woman holds a packet of family planning tablets in Harare,Thursday, April,9,2020. Confined to their homes with ther husbands and others, women face unwanted pregnancies and little idea of when they can reach the outside world again.In these uncertain times, women " have to lock down their uterus,Shibru,told the Associated Press."But there is no way in a rural area".(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) ///
SCOTUS upholds law that allows employers to refuse birth control coverage on religious grounds
Posted at 3:33 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 16:33:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Top Republican leaders in Tennessee say they don’t have plans to ban contraceptives as they await a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case will be overturned.

A spokesperson for Senate Speaker Randy McNally said any attempt to conflate contraception and abortion was a “flagrant attempt to change the conversation. He stressed that contraceptives will continue to be available, however the high court rules on Roe.

Gov. Bill Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton also said they are not attempting to curtail contraceptive access, but it's unknown if other GOP lawmakers may introduce proposals during next year's legislative session.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap