Tennessee GOP pushes sweeping 2026 immigration bills, setting up legal test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee could see some of the toughest state-led immigration rules in 2026 — and the proposals could also test standing legal limits.

State Republican leaders, aligning with priorities from White House officials like Stephen Miller, have filed a wave of bills that would require every level of government to work with ICE and federal immigration enforcement.

"There's not going to be a county or a city or the state that's going to be treated any differently than one another. We're asking everybody to do the same thing," said Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.

The package includes multiple proposals, such as mandatory cooperation with ICE and federal agents for police, courts, and local governments, verification of lawful immigration status before someone can receive taxpayer-funded public benefits (under current U.S. law, undocumented immigrants are already barred from most public benefits), E-Verify requirements for all state and local government hires, proof of legal status for professional licenses like teachers, nurses, and contractors, driver's license and CDL applicant verification with English-only testing rules, K–12 school enrollment status checks, and penalties — including loss of state-shared sales tax revenue — for cities or counties that refuse to comply.

Nashville officials have expressed resistance to measures like being forced to participate in 287(g) that would make Metro Police work with ICE.

"One of the terms of the lawsuits we engaged with with the federal administration was specifically about trying to make sure we could maintain federal funding flows without being either coerced or compelled into having local law enforcement get engaged in immigration enforcement that is not a local enforcement activity," O'Connell said.

Sexton criticized local governments for not cooperating with federal agents already.

"They're using their ability not to have to work with the federal government, not to work with the state, to hold people accountable who are here illegally and turn a blind eye and actually celebrate it at the expense of taxpayers in Tennessee and Davidson County and all over the state," Sexton said.

O'Connell maintains they are following existing laws.

"It's an optional program, so I'm not sure what lawmakers are looking at there. I mean, we have tried very hard through last year to exhibit to state and federal lawmakers exactly how we've been complying with state and federal law, and had no pushback on that," O'Connell said.

The question now is whether these potential proposals will trigger another legal showdown between Nashville and the state.

"We're following all these bills very closely," O'Connell said.

The mayor says his team remains on alert.

"So far, I would not say the spirit of the bills is anything close to the welcoming and successful city that we think we've built with a wonderful immigrant and refugee population," O'Connell said.

Nashville is already involved in at least two lawsuits against the state — one over the takeover of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority and another over cutting Metro Council from 40 members to no more than 20. In 2023, after the council refused to pursue the Republican National Convention, Tennessee's legislature passed multiple measures that in some cases would only apply to Nashville— including control of the airport board and cutting the size of the council. The city has also been tied to or supported other legal challenges, including disputes over the state's school voucher program and new state election laws.

Supreme Court hearings on both the council and airport authority cases could begin as early as next month.

