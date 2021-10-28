Watch
Tennessee Gov. Lee appoints CEO for Memphis megasite

Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 20:41:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Clay Bright to serve as CEO of the Memphis Regional Megasite industrial complex.

The site will soon be home to a Ford Motor Co. electric vehicle and battery plant.

Bright currently serves as the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

He is slated to earn $175,000 a year in his new position, which involves working with a newly formed board of directors known as the Megasite Authority to oversee the buildout of the site.

Last month, Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation revealed plans for a $5.6 billion campus to build electric F-Series pickup trucks at the megasite.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
