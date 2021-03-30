Menu

Tennessee Gov. Lee gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 12:19:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Asked by a reporter Monday, the Republican said he had the initial Pfizer shot Saturday and will get the second dose in a few weeks. He didn't surround the inoculation with any fanfare, as he did when he tweeted out a photo of his flu shot last November. Lee has said he was waiting his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine.

All but a handful of Tennessee counties have now begun opening up vaccinations to anyone 16 or older.

