Tennessee Gov. plans to expand state's SNAP program with new food options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is looking to join a growing number of states in implementing SNAP reform.

Governor Bill Lee has announced plans to use federal waivers to update how people are able to use those benefits.

It's still in the planning phase, but we know this would impact so many people across our state. In 2024, the TN government counted over 711,000 people who are a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The waivers would allow recipients to have more access to prepared foods like hot prepared chicken and non-fried, non-breaded items like grilled chicken tenders.

The governor's changes would also not allow recipients to use SNAP to buy processed foods that list sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, or a "similar caloric alternative" as their first ingredient. Soda and other sugary drinks would also be excluded.

The proposal still needs federal approval.