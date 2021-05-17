Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee_State_Capitol_March_2009.jpg
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:27:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Republican governor has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth.

Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill Friday, cementing another policy into law in Tennessee that LGBTQ advocates say discriminates against their community. Similar proposals have advanced in other Republican-led statehouses across the country.

The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy or employee facility for anyone who wants more privacy, but it specifically bars letting transgender people use multi-person facilities that don’t align with their sex at birth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast