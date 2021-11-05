Tennessee governor extends school mask opt-out order again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has again extended an executive order letting parents opt students out of school COVID-19 mask requirements that federal judges have blocked from applying in three counties.

The Republican’s decision Friday maintains the status quo on the opt-out order for two weeks while he considers whether to sign a broad coronavirus bill that would limit mask policies in schools even further.

Lee also extended the ongoing state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic until Nov. 19.

In their recent special session, lawmakers passed a proposal that would in part largely prohibit government entities — including public schools — from implementing mask mandates except in dire public health circumstances.