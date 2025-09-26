Tennessee governor says more federal agents to join fight against crime in Memphis next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday that an influx of additional federal law enforcement agents will focus on crime in Memphis starting next week.

The Republican said at a news conference in Memphis alongside city and state officials that 13 federal agencies, city police and state troopers will be involved, and that authorities will arrive in Memphis in phases starting next week.

They include the National Guard, though Lee did not say specifically when troops would arrive. He said the National Guard members will not be making arrests and will not be armed, unless local law enforcement officials request it. Lee has previously said he doesn't think it would include more than 150 Guard members, but has also said since that the number is still in the planning stages.

"The story of crime in Memphis is about to be a story of the past," Lee said.

The governor said agents from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Agency will arrive next week. He said he will not declare a state of emergency.

"Memphis is a world class city. Before us, we have a generational opportunity to make Memphis a safe city," Lee said.

A post on the city's website says "Guardsmen and women will be easily identifiable in their standard uniforms that they wear every day. The guardsmen and women will not be wearing masks."

It continues: "Armored tanks will not be a resource used in this mission."

President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 12 that he would next send the National Guard to Memphis. He signed an order setting up a task force of law enforcement agencies regarding the mission on Sept. 15.