Tennessee governor says no order of protection law for those with guns, mental problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee said he would not bring back a bill that would remove guns from a Tennessean who the court believed was a risk to others or themselves.

The extreme risk order of protection, otherwise known as a red flag law, emerged into the public conversation before the 2023 legislative ended. The Covenant School shooting — which killed six people and the shooter — had just taken place. Grieving families in addition to those wanting tighter gun restrictions took to the capitol, asking lawmakers for change.

With days only left in the session, Lee announced the ERPO regarding mental health, a topic broached because it was revealed The Covenant School shooter legally purchased the weapons but had been reported to have mental health issues.

Since April, the governor said that's not legislation he wanted to move forward.

"I am not looking to bring that bill," Lee said. "I am looking for an opportunity to continue working on public safety and the special session produced a lot of bills that we will see again in the regular session to look at ways to provide a safer environment in Tennessee."

Lee didn't espouse what specific topics around public safety he cared to continue working on for Tennessee.

The legislature reconvenes Jan. 9.