Tennessee governor to give State of the State speech Jan. 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to give his annual State of the State speech on Jan. 31.

The Republican will deliver the address to state lawmakers for his fourth time since taking office in 2019. Lee is seeking reelection to a second term this year. The speech will air on Lee's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Republican lawmakers, who maintain supermajorities in the House and Senate, are first focusing on the once-a-decade task of redrawing congressional and state legislative districts.

Lee's administration has been focused on crafting an overhaul of the state's K-12 education funding formula. Lee has said he plans to increase the education funding level as well.