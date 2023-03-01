Tennessee granted more funding for ‘Grow Your Own’ to improve teacher shortages across state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State leaders continue to strive for Tennessee to be a top state for educators. Now, more funding has been approved for the Grow Your Own initiative to get more teachers in the classroom. It's the first of its kind teacher apprenticeship model in the country.

The new funding comes from a partnership between the Department of Education and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Of the available apprenticeship funding, 10% will go towards the program.

It now ensures that year after year, the state will continue to invest in high-quality, no-cost opportunities for people to earn a degree and teacher’s license for free, while getting paid to do so.

The announcement comes as many districts are facing teacher shortages. The goal of the program is to create a path for people to teach who want a nontraditional way to get it or maybe want a career change.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and Austin Peay State University's Teacher Residency program were the first registered apprenticeship program for teaching in the country last year.

