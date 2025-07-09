Tennessee group petitions to end state's 4% grocery tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee advocacy group is pushing lawmakers to reconsider eliminating the state's 4% grocery tax after previous legislative attempts failed earlier this year.

Tennessee for All, an organization focused on supporting better-paying jobs and stronger schools, has launched a petition to end the tax on food and food ingredients.

Kent Messner, a schoolteacher and member of Tennessee for All, believes the tax places an unnecessary burden on families across the state.

"I did a little math that, you know, if the average Tennessee family spends $250 a week on groceries, they're going to end up paying $800 a year on grocery tax. There's no way you can't tell me that $800 is going to make a difference to a lot of families," Messner said.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers attempted to pass legislation to eliminate the sales tax on groceries, with bipartisan support emerging for the measure.

"I fully support the repeal of the grocery tax," Representative William Lamberth said in March 2025.

Representative Aftyn Behn proposed a version that would cut both state and local grocery sales taxes while replacing the revenue by closing corporate tax loopholes.

"They don't have a way to pay for it, and we do," Behn said.

Lamberth's version came with a significant price tag — more than $800 million annually. However, Governor Bill Lee did not include a grocery sales tax cut in his budget.

Tennessee for All is now calling on lawmakers to prioritize the needs of residents over corporate interests.

"It's just, do they want to do it? And who are they listening to? Are they listening to regular people in Tennessee, or are they listening to corporations?" Messner asked.

Messner wants to see less money going to corporations and more investment in schools, roads, and the elimination of the grocery tax. The organization is encouraging people to sign their petition and contact their lawmakers in support of the measure.

Behn's bill, which would close corporate tax loopholes and end the grocery tax, was sent to Summer Study by Tennessee lawmakers.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.