Tennessee had half a million crimes in 2022. Police have only cleared one-third.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the state's most recent crime data, showing the trends in crime across the state.

According to a new release from the TBI, the state experienced a total of 582,189 crimes in 2022, but only 179,660 — or 35% of cases — were cleared. Police can clear cases by arresting or having the district attorney's office prosecute someone. They can also clear them exceptionally, meaning elements beyond law enforcement's control prevent the agency from arresting and formally charging the offender.

"The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” TBI Director David Rausch said. "TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens."

Of all the crimes in Tennessee, simple assault happened the most, according to the data.

From 2021 to 2022, TBI officials said murder, rape and kidnapping lowered in percentage significantly, with murder decreasing 14.55%, rape decreasing 10.61% and kidnapping decreasing 11.98%. After the total number of crimes, police statewide had a decrease in arrests made at about 12% in crimes against people, like the aforementioned crimes.

Reported crimes took place most frequently in people's homes, and the most common time of day for crime was from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Of the state's crimes, 84,988 total crimes were reported during these hours.

The number of victims reported in 2022 was 346,362, a 1.08% increase in comparison to 2021.

The victims reported by the TBI were also categorized by gender, ethnicity and age.

Ages 25 to 34 had the highest number of reported victims at 84,259 people. Females were higher in number as well, at 183,167 in number, versus 161,452 males who were victims in 2022. The highest reported ethnicity for victims was white victims, at 205,796 people.

Identity theft, motor vehicle theft and blackmail victims increased significantly from 2021 to 2022, with a 26.91% increase in vehicle theft and 25.55% increase in identity theft. Blackmail victims have increased 77.51% since 2020.

Of all reported domestic violence offenses, 65.21% in 2022 were simple assaults. "Boyfriend/Girlfriend" was the largest reported victim-to-offender relationship, followed by ex-boyfriend/ex-girlfriend. Females were the most affected, with 44,102 experiencing domestic violence assault.

In Nashville, the city saw the same trend as statewide with simple assaults making up the bulk of crime. It was followed by domestic violence.