Tennessee high school students celebrate prom virtually

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — High school students across the country celebrated prom a little differently Saturday night.

Students Against Destructive Decisions held its first ever virtual prom. Students celebrated the special night together on Zoom.

Attendants were invited to wear whatever they wanted, whether it be formal attire or a costume of their choice.

Organizers say it’s a way for teens to experience the right of passage in a safe environment, despite the challenges of COVID.

"It will be monitored but it will be un-mic'd so the students will have those opportunities to talk with students from Maine, where we just started a new SADD program there, to California. So it is opened to everybody," said Regional Tennessee Manager, Gavin Gill.

The night included games and contests as well as music from a live DJ.

This year the organization also celebrated its 40th birthday.