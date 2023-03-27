Tennessee Highway Patrol hires more troopers to keep roads safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,300 people were killed in car crashes statewide last year. For the past ten years, that number has only risen yearly.

To decrease future deaths, Tennessee Highway Patrol is hiring more troopers to get more eyes on the roads.

They've just hired 100 new troopers and lawmakers want to double that number. The ultimate goal is to prevent as many deadly and serious crashes as possible.

The agency is urging people to follow the rules. They said they're simple but can save your life. Those include things like wearing a seat belt and avoiding speeding, distracted and impaired driving.

Earlier this month law enforcement officials in the Cumberland Region emphasized this message. Data shows between 2020 and 2022 there were 49 fatal crashes in Putnam County alone. Officials said many of those deaths could have been prevented with safer driving habits.

"One life lost is one too many. And probably the biggest challenge for each of us is having to make those death notifications when something does happen bad, and we'd like to see that decrease, really just go away," said Steve Dillard with Tennessee Highway Safety Office.