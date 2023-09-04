Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding you to drive safely this Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers will see an increased number of patrol cars on the roads this Labor Day. It's part of Tennessee Highway Patrol's mission to keep everyone safe during holiday travel.

Extra troopers have been patrolling since Friday and won't end their watch until Tuesday morning. The main goal is to keep drivers safe by removing impaired drivers off busy roads.

Last year, 13 people were killed in crashes in Tennessee on Labor Day. A decrease from 19 the year prior. Five of those deaths involved alcohol, and two motorcyclists were killed and also four pedestrians.

So far this year we're seeing less crashes involving alcohol and THP credits that to arresting more than 3,000 drivers for DUIs.