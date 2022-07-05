TRACY CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A state trooper was attacked over the weekend in Grundy County, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Officials say the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a yellow ATV at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City.

The ATV fled before losing control in a ditch.

As the trooper approached the rider, they say he was violently attacked. The suspect also attempted to take his weapon but was unable to.

After nearly five minutes, the suspect left the scene and the trooper was taken to the hospital where he was later released.

If you have any information on this incident, please reach out to the Sheriff's Office at (931)-692-3466 x8, Central Dispatch (931) 924-2079, THP (423) 634-6890, or by sending them a private message.