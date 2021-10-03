Watch
Tennessee Honey Festival celebrates importance of pollinators

More than 100 vendors will sell honey themed products
Posted at 5:52 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 06:52:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — The Bicentennial Mall will transform into a honey lovers paradise Sunday, as the annual Tennessee Honey Festival will celebrate all things sweet.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine.

The festival was slated to be at First Horizon Park, but organizers said they quickly outgrew that location.

The Tennessee Honey Festival brings the community together with honey, art, music, education and inspiration.

Festival-goers can find honey-themed products like honey inspired food & beverage merchants, live music, interactive bee-keeping classes, arts and even craft bee-hive painting.

There are also opportunities to interact with beekeepers to learn about the importance of bees and other pollinators in Tennessee.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place throughout the festival. Hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds and masks will be available for those who need one.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
