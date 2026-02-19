Tennessee House passes bill saying same-sex marriages do not have to be recognized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that says same-sex marriages do not have to be recognized in the state of Tennessee was passed by the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday.

HB 1473 states that "private citizens and organizations are not bound by the Fourteenth Amendment or the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges to recognize a marriage between individuals of the same sex; prohibits the board of professional responsibility from disciplining or sanctioning an attorney for declining to officiate a marriage between two persons of the same sex."

The bill also says attorneys who decline to officiate marriages between those of the same sex would not be disciplined nor sanctioned.

House Bill 1473 will now be considered in the Senate. If approved, it will take effect July 1.

The following is a statement from Tennessee Equality Project:

"Attacking the recognition of people's marriages is one of the worst ways for the Tennessee House to spend its time. This bill sows fear about the very protections that give families security and it fails to address real problems in our state like emergency preparedness and the affordability crisis. Hate won today, but those of us fighting for love and our families will prevail here or in the courts."

State Rep. Gino Bulso, who presented the legislation made this statement:

"The overwhelming majority of Tennesseans already affirmed what we have known for all of history: marriage is between one man and one woman," said Bulso. "This legislation protects religious liberty in the Volunteer State by clarifying that private citizens can never be forced to recognize any other definition. I'm grateful to my Republican colleagues for standing with me to defend the common-sense values that have shaped our state and nation."

