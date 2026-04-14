Tennessee House passes bill to expand school vouchers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School voucher expansion has been a major point of contention among Tennessee lawmakers during this year's legislative session and on Monday night, it took a big step forward.
The House passed a bill to expand school voucher scholarships from 20,000 to 35,000 with each voucher offering $7,000 for a student to enroll in a private school.
It passed on a 52 to 43 vote.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where it's scheduled for a vote tomorrow.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp