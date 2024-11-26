Tennessee House Republicans chose their leadership for the next assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — House Republicans have selected their leadership for the next Tennessee General Assembly, electing familiar faces to the top roles.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton will reprise the key spot with a unanimous vote from the House Republican caucus.

"I truly appreciate the support and confidence my colleagues have placed in me to continue in my role as speaker,” Sexton said. "Tennessee continues to grow and thrive because of our conservative philosophies and our dedication to preserving Tennesseans’ freedom and liberty. We will continue fighting for solutions that strengthen and protect Tennessee families and communities."

Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, will slide into second in command as House majority leader.

"It is uplifting to witness the political shift across our nation this year, with Americans overwhelmingly voting to defend conservative values at every level of government,” Lamberth said. "Our caucus is unified in our commitment to pursue the extraordinary vision of Tennesseans who put their faith in us to lead. Tennessee is stronger than ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to build on our tradition of good governance for the 114th General Assembly."

Both Sexton and Lamberth were reelected for fourth terms.

Other leadership positions include:

Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, as caucus chairman

Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, as majority whip

Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville, as speaker pro tempore

Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, assistant majority leader

Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, as caucus vice chair

Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown as secretary

Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, as treasurer

Rep. Fred Atchley, R-Sevierville, as freshman floor leader

