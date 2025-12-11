Tennessee hunters donate deer to feed families in need through Hunters for the Hungry program

From the woods to the dinner table, Tennessee hunters are trading in their deer tags for a good cause — helping families put food on the table during the holiday season.

Tim Towers has found a way to combine his passion for hunting with giving back to the community. This season, he's making every shot count by donating deer to Hunters for the Hungry, a program that turns venison into meals for families in need.

"Especially right here around the holiday time, I mean, you're trying to loosen the burden on some people," Towers said.

Towers' goal is to donate six deer to the program this year. That translates to more than 1,000 meals for families struggling with food insecurity.

"It's around one in six kids go to bed hungry, not knowing where their next meal is going to come from. This program can supplement them their family, and it's 100% free," said Matt Simcox, who manages the program for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

However, Simcox says deer donations from hunters are down 20% this year compared to previous seasons.

"We want to encourage hunters to get out there, continue hunting and donate an extra deer to our program," Simcox said.

The donation process is straightforward. Hunters can drop off their deer at participating processing centers that partner with Hunters for the Hungry.

"All you do is pull up, you know, you drop it off, say, I want to donate it, and they take care of the rest. It's such a simple process," Towers said.

Once processed, the venison stays local and goes to various organizations throughout the community.

"We have a variety of agencies that we give venison to, from soup kitchens to women's shelters, children's homes, churches," Simcox said.

Room in the Inn is one organization that receives the donated venison. This religious non-profit serves more than 100,000 meals a year, reaching veterans, seniors and those without homes.

"The venison is incredible. We can make meatloaf with it. We can make pasta. We share with the partner agencies that are around the area to make sure that they have enough food," said a representative from Room in the Inn.

"We do it with lots of hospitality, and so they're treated like guests, like they belong here, and it feeds the soul, it feeds the heart, and it feeds the tummy," they added.

Participating in the program requires only a hunting license and the willingness to help others.

"One deer is 168 meals to individuals out there that need it at this time of year. So to be able to just take one extra, you know, animal and donate it, it just helps out so many more people than you can even imagine," Towers said.

Hunters for the Hungry is currently holding a drive, asking hunters to donate a deer by December 14 so families have food before Christmas. However, donations are welcome after the deadline as well.

