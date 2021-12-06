Watch
Tennessee IDs chronic wasting disease in deer in 12th county

Posted at 1:52 PM, Dec 06, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a 12th county has a confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in deer.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for the illness. The state says the disease has been found in white-tailed deer in Chester, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley counties.

It has been found within 10 miles of another three counties considered high-risk. Additional regulations have been imposed on those 15 counties, including on carcass transport, feeding and mineral placement.

The condition is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system in the deer family.

