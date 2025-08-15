Tennessee immigrant org sues highway patrol, accusing dept. of withholding of public records

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is suing the Tennessee Highway Patrol, accusing the agency of withholding public records related to its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) partnership operation.

The coalition is demanding transparency after the state agency refused to release public documents.

Earlier this year, the THP partnered with ICE to use its state powers to enforce federal civil immigration laws.

Those state trooper traffic stops started in May, with federal ICE agents detaining more than 100 people for investigation.

The immigrant advocacy group said they filed requests to access records in May, including body camera footage.

The coalition says while THP did hand over some items, it redacted others without grounds, delayed producing video footage, and even denied some records even existed.

