Tennessee inmate found dead after execution date request

AP
This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Stephen Hugueley. Hugueley has died three days after the state filed a motion to set his execution date. Attorney Amy Harwell says she received a call just before 6 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, from a Tennessee Department of Correction chaplain notifying her of Hugueley’s death. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee death row inmate Stephen Hugueley has died three days after the state filed a motion to set his execution date.

A statement from the Tennessee Department of Correction says the 53-year-old appears to have died from natural causes, although the exact cause of death is pending.

Attorney Amy Harwell says he had been suicidal for years but corrections officials told her "they do not think it was suicide.” Hugueley was sentenced to death in 2003 for fatally stabbing a prison counselor at the Hardeman County Correctional Complex.

He was already serving a life sentence for killing his mother, and he had previously killed another inmate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
