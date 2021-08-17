Tennessee is ending vehicle emissions testing in these 5 counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beginning next year, vehicle emissions testing will end for five counties in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced Tuesday that vehicle emissions testing in will end on Jan. 14, 2022, in Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties. Davidson County has chosen to continue its testing program.

The update comes after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan. That approval, which was published in the Federal Register today, becomes effective on Sept. 16.

Back in 2018, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill to eliminate vehicle emissions testing in the state 120 calendar days after the EPA's approval.

TDEC said in February 2020, the state submitted to EPA its revision to the state’s air quality plan requesting removal of the vehicle emissions testing program. The department said the EPA determined that the state’s removal of vehicle emissions testing is consistent with the federal Clean Air Act and all applicable regulations.

If you live in a county where emissions testing is ending, and you need to renew your registration before Jan. 13, 2022, you will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test. If you need to register after Jan. 13, 2022, you will not have to undergo emissions testing.