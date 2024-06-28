Tennessee is seeing a rising enrollment in summer school programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In recent years, summer school programs have experienced a significant increase in enrollment. For Metro Nashville Public Schools, about one-quarter of its students spent June engaged in activities to enhance their academic skills.

On the last day of summer school, MNPS students celebrated with ice-cold drinks, hot dogs, and a bounce house at Stratton Elementary, one of the 70 schools that hosted the Promising Scholar Summer program.

Nadine Swartz, the program manager, highlighted the program's importance.

“This program is a great way to bridge your learning from one grade level to the next,” Swartz said. “Students pick up where they left off at the end of the academic year and get a head start on the fall, ensuring they are well-prepared to enter the next grade.”

This year, over 18,000 students registered for the summer school program, which began on May 30 and enrollment numbers continue to rise.

The trend is not limited to MNPS.

Sarah Strode, the Summer School principal at Rocketship Public Schools, noted a similar pattern.

“Our program has been in high demand. This is the second year of our summer program, and both years we have had a waitlist,” Strode said.

Rocketship Public Schools has also seen an increase in summer school enrollment.

“We realized how important it is to give our families access to what they need to provide a good education for our students,” Strode explained. “We invested significantly in our buses, time, energy, and resources to offer summer school.”

Part of the enrollment surge can be attributed to a new state law requiring third and fourth-grade students who do not test proficiently on the reading portion of the TCAP test to attend a summer learning program to advance to the next grade.

However, educators believe the blend of learning and fun is a major draw for students and parents alike.