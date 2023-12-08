Tennessee joins lawsuit against NCAA to allow college athletes to compete after transferring schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee joins six other states in a lawsuit against the NCAA, aiming to allow college athletes who transfer to play as soon as they get to their new school.

Right now, the NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year. Any more transfers after that, the NCAA must grant a waiver allowing the athlete to begin competing immediately.

Those waivers are granted on a case-by-case basis but Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skremetti, and Attorneys general from West Virginia, New York, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, and North Carolina claim the NCAA is not consistent with its waivers.

They said the NCAA denies some waivers for no legitimate reason.

Skremetti said college athletes deserve clear rules applied consistently so that student-athletes can make the best decisions for their futures.

The attorneys general are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to keep the NCAA from enforcing this rule.

The NCAA said in a statement to the Associated Press that they are disappointed in the legal action and that it could result in rosters changing weekly or monthly.