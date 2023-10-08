Tennessee Justice Center honors Nashville Sixteen with mural on new building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For 27 years the Tennessee Justice Center never had a true home.

"We're an organization that focuses on giving every Tennessean a chance to soar - healthcare advocacy, nutrition advocacy," said Executive Director, Michele Johnson. "We try to make sure that every Tennessean has what they need to thrive."

The organization set up shop in church basements throughout the community, until it purchased a rundown building on Lafayette Street in 2020.

"It just felt like this is meant to be," said Johnson. "This is neighborhood that needs us and this is a neighborhood that we need."

Three years and $8 million later, the center cut the ribbon for its new home.

"We knew we wanted to use the building as a way to honor history and to honor this neighborhood," said Johnson.

That history is now on display in a new mural - painted by artist Charles Key - beside the building.

"Oh I'm proud to be here today," said Marvin Williams.

Williams was one of the Nashville Sixteen - the first Black children to be integrated in Nashville schools in 1957.

"Running into a mob of angry people that didn't want Black children in a white school - that was an eye opener," said Barbara Jean Watson.

Watson and Lajuanda Street Harley were among the sixteen first graders.

Harley said, "I want to just make sure that people know that they've got to push for history and not have it watered down or turned around and learn exactly what the history was."

At just six years old, their fight for justice and equality is now carried out by the work inside the new TJC building bearing their faces.