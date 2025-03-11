Tennessee Justice Center hosts market and resource fair connecting locals to social services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've been to a grocery store lately, you know just how hard it is to make a dollar stretch.

Maybe you've even had a setback, and you're struggling now more than ever and need some help.

We wanted to let you know about an organization in our area that's helping connect neighbors to the services they need.

"He's so adorable, he's like the happiest baby in the world," said Brook Chadwick, a grandmother attending the Tennessee Justice Center's Market and Resource Fair Monday.

Like many grandmothers, Chadwick wants to make sure her grandson is getting enough to eat.

"All the foods, he wants to eat everything," Chadwick said.

However, these days paying for food and other important needs is a struggle for her and so many more.

To help the Tennessee Justice Center held a market and resource fair in Nashville Monday.

"We connect families with Tenn Care which is the state's health insurance, WIC, and snap a.k.a. food stamps," said Geraldine Hernandez-Marine, a client advocate for Tennessee Justice Center.

Around 40 organizations participated, helping people find housing, job training, transportation, food, healthcare facilities, and more.

Tennessee Justice Center's Michele Johnson said even though many people attending the fair have jobs, it's still not enough to get by.

“Many of the folks in here work two and three jobs, and they still can't meet the basic needs of their children,” Johnson said.

She's worried these types of services may be harder to come by in the future due to changes in Washington, DC.

“Last week Congress took about a trillion dollars out of the budget that will be impacting people on Medicaid and SNAP food stamps, school lunch,” Johnson said.

According to CBS News, Congressmen overseeing Medicaid need to find nearly $900 billion in cuts over the next decade to meet proposed budget goals and experts indicate that's not possible without some cuts to Medicaid.

Johnson said it could especially hurt the youngest and oldest people in the state.

“About half the kids in our state depend upon Medicaid. About three fourths of nursing home residents are on Medicaid,” Johnson said.

Leaders with the Tennessee Justice Center said they hold these resource fairs several times a year.

They try to coordinate them with school vacation weeks like spring break.

Click here for more information about the services provided at the Tennessee Justice Center.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.