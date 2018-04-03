Tennessee, Kentucky Among 'Most-Stressed' States, Report Says

7:22 AM, Apr 3, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new report from WalletHub ranks Tennessee and Kentucky among the “most-stressed” states in the U.S.

The list was revealed Tuesday morning and factored various categories of stress in the rankings; including work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health and safety-related stress.  

Louisiana came in at number 1 in overall stress, with Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee rounding out the top 10.

  1. Louisiana
  2. New Mexico
  3. West Virginia
  4. Mississippi
  5. Nevada
  6. Arkansas
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Alabama
  9. Kentucky
  10. Tennessee

Minnesota was listed as the least-stressed state in the country. Click here to read WalletHub’s full findings.  

