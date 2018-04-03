Tennessee, Kentucky Among 'Most-Stressed' States, Report Says
7:22 AM, Apr 3, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new report from WalletHub ranks Tennessee and Kentucky among the “most-stressed” states in the U.S.
The list was revealed Tuesday morning and factored various categories of stress in the rankings; including work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health and safety-related stress.
Louisiana came in at number 1 in overall stress, with Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee rounding out the top 10.
Louisiana
New Mexico
West Virginia
Mississippi
Nevada
Arkansas
Oklahoma
Alabama
Kentucky
Tennessee
Minnesota was listed as the least-stressed state in the country. Click here to read WalletHub’s full findings.