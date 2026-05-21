Tennessee kicks off Safe Boating Week with tips and reminders ahead of Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed May 16-22 as Safe Boating Week in Tennessee, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, or TWRA, is participating in National Safe Boating Week to remind boaters to refresh their safety skills ahead of the summer season.

National Safe Boating Week is held each year the week before Memorial Day weekend and serves as the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort encouraging boaters to be responsible on the water.

Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25, is viewed as the unofficial start to the summer boating season.

So far this year, there have been 8 boating-related fatalities in Tennessee, compared to 5 at this same time in 2025. Last year, TWRA reported no fatalities over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with only 1 injury incident reported on Watts Bar Lake.

Tennessee offers boating enthusiasts an abundance of opportunities to enjoy resources across the state. The TWRA recommends the following tips to stay safe on the water:



Take a boating safety course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience through a boating safety course, with options available for novices to experienced boaters You can learn more here.

Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with a local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working, and in good condition.

Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board.

Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.

Use an engine cut-off device. An engine cut-off device, or engine cut-off switch, is a proven safety device to stop the boat's engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing and frequently during the excursion.

Know what's going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents last year were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.

Know where you're going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones, and always travel at a safe speed.

Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.

Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones can all be important devices in an emergency.

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